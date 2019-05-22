Chad Greenway returns to Iowa to promote his Gray Duck Vodka Video

Chad Greenway is a few years removed from his NFL career. But he's still plenty busy with a new venture, Gray Duck Vodka. It's made in Minnesota with 100% Minnesota Corn. It's something that brings Greenway back to his roots, and he's having a great time watching his new business grow. Ultimately, he doesn't have any regrets with how he ended his career in the NFL and has moved on.