Chad Greenway returns to Iowa to promote his Gray Duck Vodka
Chad Greenway is a few years removed from his NFL career. But he's still plenty busy with a new venture, Gray Duck Vodka. It's made in Minnesota with 100% Minnesota Corn. It's something that brings Greenway back to his roots, and he's having a great time watching his new business grow. Ultimately, he doesn't have any regrets with how he ended his career in the NFL and has moved on.
