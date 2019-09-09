College GameDay in Ames: What you need to know

AMES — ESPN’s College GameDay crew is heading to Ames for the Cy-Hawk game this Saturday.

Kickoff between Iowa State and No. 19 Iowa (televised on FS1) is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Local 5 gathered all the information you need to know about it so that you can be prepared for the show.

What is College GameDay?

College GameDay is a three-hour pre-game show by ESPN that takes viewers on the road to college campuses across the country.

The show is hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso. David Pollack and Maria Taylor are contributors.

The crew always ends the show with a “headgear pick,” where Corso puts on the helmet, mascot head, or other headgear from the team he believes will win the game.

Texas is ready for Corso 🤠 pic.twitter.com/WbWCtzDENq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

When and where will they be in Ames?

The show will air from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 14. A tweet from Iowa State University Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said it will likely be in the plaza south of Jack Trice Stadium.

Our staff spent today with the ESPN Game Day folks working through logistics. Looks like @CollegeGameDay

will be in the plaza south of the stadium. More detailed information will be released later this week. The Sukup End Zone Club will be a great backdrop for the show. pic.twitter.com/LvFqyCzpAl — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) September 8, 2019

Who will be the guest picker?

College GameDay has a new guest picker every week. It varies from former athletes to celebrities.

Who do you think should be the guest picker for Saturday’s game?

Alright alright alright …



That's how you make an entrance, @McConaughey 🤘🚘 pic.twitter.com/pyLkX6Hh0r — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

What’s the deal with parking?

The City of Ames recently doubled parking fines in areas near Jack Trice on game days, so be wary of where you park.

Iowa State University Police Chief Michael Newton says to plan ahead and make sure you know where you’re going to park on game day.

“Make sure that you’ve thought through that, and also be patient. It’s going to be a very busy weekend,” Newton said.

Cyclone Football tweeted out Monday that the parking lots will be opening up at 5 AM Saturday morning.