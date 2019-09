AMES — No. 19 Iowa (2-0) pays a visit to Iowa State (1-0) Saturday for the annual Cy-Hawk game (3 p.m. on FS1).

This year’s showdown between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones brought a welcome twist: ESPN’s “College Gameday” is visiting Ames for the first time.

Join the Local 5 Sports team—Sports Director Jon Schaeffer, Matt McCullock, Matthew Judy and Adam Rossow—as they break down (and predict) what might be the biggest Cy-Hawk showdown ever.