Cyclones close season with loss in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The final day of the regular season ended on a sour note for Iowa State and their fan base, as the Cyclones fell on the road to Kansas State 27-17.

The Wildcats would set the tone early by taking the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards to the house. They’d score again a couple minutes into the second quarter to go up 14-0.

But the Cyclones got their rhythm going late in the first half, scoring two touchdowns on two straight possessions to tie up the game at 14 going into halftime.

Defense was the name of the game in the third quarter, as the Cyclone D took the ball away on two consecutive possessions. But the offense couldn’t capitalize, only coming away with three points off those two turnovers.

K-State was held scoreless in the third quarter, but the offense started getting in a rhythm midway through the fourth. They’d score a touchdown and a field goal to get themselves out to a two-possession lead. ISU would be held in check the rest of the game to take the loss.

Quarterback Brock Purdy finished 15/30 with 185 yards and a touchdown. This was the only time all season he didn’t hit the 200-yard mark.

With the loss, Iowa State ends their regular season at 7-5. They’ll find out their postseason fate a week from Sunday.