AMES — After a devastating loss in the Cy-Hawk game left a sour taste in their mouths, the Iowa State football team needed a big performance this week. They got it, pounding Louisiana-Monroe 72-20.

The Cyclones were led by a dominant performance by quarterback Brock Purdy, who accounted for six total touchdowns amid 510 total yards (435 passing, 75 rushing).

The win moves the Clones to 2-1 on the year. They’ll open up Big 12 play next week at Baylor for their first road game of the year.