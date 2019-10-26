Cyclones take the loss in wild homecoming game

AMES — Lots of offense was had for both sides in Saturday’s affair with Oklahoma State, with the Cyclones falling to the Cowboys 34-27.

Oklahoma State had the advantage for most of the game after taking it to the house in four plays on their second drive of the game. Several scores later for both teams, he Cowboys would kick a field goal to extend it to a 27-20 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

On the ensuing possession, the Cyclones would drive down the field, with some help from a couple defensive penalties, to score on a five-yard TD run from Breece Hall to give him his second score of the game. Connor Assaley put the extra point try right down the middle to tie it up at 27.

The Cyclone defense would come up big after that, forcing a three-and-out on the Oklahoma State offense. The Cyclones would get the ball at their own 15 to start the next drive.

They’d start off with a nice six-yard run from Purdy to make it second and four. An incomplete pass later would send it to third down. Purdy dropped back to pass looking for his tight end Charlie Kotar, but instead threw it right into the hands of OSU’s Malcolm Rodriguez, who took it back 26 yards to the house. The extra point made it 34-27.

The Cyclones would start off the next drive with an immediate first down. But OSU’s defense was still fired up after the pick-six, stopping the next two plays dead in their tracks and capping it off with a sack.

ISU’s defense wasn’t ready to lose. A seven-yard pickup on first down got them to a second and three. Two straight runs stopped short brought up fourth and one. The Cowboys went for it, but Iowa State stopped them again to get the ball back.

But Purdy would be picked again on the next possession. The defense would get another key stop, giving the offense the ball back down seven with 32 seconds left and no timeouts.

A 12-yard completion from Purdy to Deshaunte Jones would get the final drive started off right. But Purdy was intercepted for a third time in as many possessions two plays later, putting the nail in the Cyclones’ coffin.

Purdy had yet another big game stat-wise, throwing for 382 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Breece Hall was great on the ground yet again, rushing for 78 yards and two scores.

The loss moves Iowa State to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Big 12 play. They’re off next week, but will head to Oklahoma on Nov. 9 to take on the fifth-ranked Sooners.