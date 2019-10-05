Cyclones thrash Horned Frogs in bounce-back win

A clear sky. Low near 45F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

AMES — The woes of a week ago are seemingly behind Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones, who took home a big win Saturday against previously-ranked TCU 49-24.

True sophomore QB Brock Purdy was in the air, on the ground and in control in the Cyclones’ first Big 12 game at Jack Trice. He threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 19/24 passing, and ran for an additional 102 yards and two more scores.

One of Purdy’s two touchdown passes was to junior tight end Chase Allen, who he found on a one-yard strike. The catch was his first career touchdown as a Cyclone.

The defense showed why it was ranked among the highest in the Big 12 coming into the season with a big strip sack TD in the second quarter. It was their second defensive touchdown of the year.

The win brings ISU back above .500 on the season at 3-2, 1-1 in Big 12 play. They’ll continue their Big 12 push next week when they head to Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers.