Defense holds strong as Hawkeyes blank Northwestern

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

33°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

33°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

EVANSTON, Ill. — It was another great defensive day for the Iowa Hawkeyes’ defense, getting their second shutout of the season against lowly Northwestern 20-0.

Iowa’s defense has been laying down the law all season, allowing only 10.1 points per game after today en route to a 6-2 record.

The defense set the tone right out of the gate, with Chauncey Golston picking off Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith on his second pass attempt of the game.

The Hawkeyes dominated this one, holding the Wildcats to just 202 yards of total offense and a mere 35 percent conversion rate on third down. Northwestern only made it into Iowa territory on five of its 12 drives.

Balance was the name of the game offensively for Iowa, with 123 yards and a TD on the ground to go with Nate Stanley’s 179 yards and a score through the air. Keith Duncan tacked on two more field goals to his stat line, bringing his FBS-leading total up to 19 on the season.

With the win, the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes move to 6-2 on the year and 3-2 in Big Ten play. They’re off next week, but head to Madison on Nov. 9 to face a struggling Wisconsin team.