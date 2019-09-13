Dixie Wooten resigns as Iowa Barnstormers head coach

DES MOINES — Dixie Wooten has resigned as head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, the team announced Friday.

Wooten is stepping down after a successful three-year tenure with the Indoor Football League’s Barnstormers. The team had an overall record of 36-8 and three playoff appearances during Wooten’s tenure, also bringing home their first championship in 2018.

“On behalf of the entire Iowa Barnstormers organization, we thank Dixie Wooten for his efforts to bring a winning team to Des Moines over the past three seasons,” Iowa Barnstormers President Jeff Lamberti said in a statement. “Coach Wooten will always be part of the Barnstormers family and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Barnstormers are now on a nationwide search for a new head coach.