One of the nation’s top women’s basketball prospects is staying in-state to play college ball.

Caitlin Clark of Dowling Catholic, listed by ESPN as the No. 4 recruit in the 2020 class, committed to the University of Iowa on Tuesday.

Dowling Catholic has made it to the state tournament each of Clark’s first three years, with their best finish a semifinal loss last year to Southeast Polk

Clark had had previously narrowed her choices to Iowa, Iowa State and Baylor.