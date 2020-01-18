Drake Bulldogs women’s basketball back home

DES MOINES — Slow starts. Typically that's the Dowling Boys Basketball M-O early in the season. But the 2019-2020 season has been different. Two losses and eight wins in the first 10 games of the year has put a lot more attention on the Maroons.

"City West got us pretty good the first game of the year but after that you're right we were able to kind of get going a little bit," Dowling junior forward Ryan Riggs said.