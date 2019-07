The Drake Relays saw sunshine and comfortable temperatures all day Friday. That led to some records falling and fast times on the Blue Oval and big throws in the field. Local 5 has a full recap of the action that includes a 4×800 performance from the SEP Girls Track team that set a new Drake Relays record. Johnston with a handful of winners as well, and plenty more.

For full results visit: https://results.drakerelays.us/