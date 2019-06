Ed Thomas may be known for his 283 wins, National Coach of the Year award, Two State Championships, or his 34 years at A-P. But beyond the football, it’s the impact his personality had on people that keeps his legacy alive the most. Thomas’ forte was Faith, Family, and Football.

Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer has the story on how it’s through those three things that we see Thomas’ Legacy continue to live on in Iowa.