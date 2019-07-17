Former Cyclones quarterbacks join Iowa State coaching staff

AMES — Iowa State head football coach Matt Campball announced on Wednesday that former football captains Joel Lanning and Kyle Kempt have joined the Cyclone coaching staff.

As staff members, Lanning will be working with and the Cyclone’s defensive team and Kempt will be working with the Cyclone’s offensive team.

The two have both been attributed with changing the culture of the Iowa State football programs.

“As captains, they were leaders who inspired greatness in their teammates. They also have sharp football minds and are eager to get into coaching. This will be a great first step for them as they initiate their coaching careers and they will be a valuable asset to our coaching staff and players,” Campbell said

Lanning was one of the most versatile players in college football during his time at Iowa State as a quarterback, linebacker and two-time team co-captain.

This earned him national acclaim and runner-up honors for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile college football player.

“Coach Campbell and this staff helped turn my football career around and I will do whatever I can to give back,” Lanning said.

Kempt is the only quarterback in Cyclone history to lead his team to a pair of wins over top-5 opponents.

He received a sixth season of eligibility in 2018 and was named a team co-captain prior to the season. Unfortunately, a severe knee injury in the first game of the season vs. Iowa derailed his last year on the team.

“I am just thankful I was able to find something great out of that situation. I am passionate about this and really excited to help the team out,” said Kempt.

Campbell also announced that Josh Rosenthal has been added to the staff as an assistant director of scouting.

Rosenthal was the director of football operations and wide receivers coach at Concordia College in Minnesota in 2018. He worked four years at St. Thomas in Minnesota assisting the wide receivers prior to his stint at Concordia.