Former Iowa Hawkeye on road to recovery with teammates by his side

Just months after completing his football career at Iowa, Brett Greenwood's life changed forever.

It’s a familiar sight at the TBK sports complex, three former Hawkeyes together again.

Teammates in a much different much more important game, of life.

Brett Greenwood made quite an impact on the Iowa football program from 2007 to 2010.

“Brett was a guy that was just thoroughly prepared for every situation very steady kinda analytical. Just everything you want with a free safety,” said Kirk Ferentz, University of Iowa’s head football coach.

“He was serious about being a football player,” said Iowa’s strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. “Mature beyond his years.”

Just months after completing his football career at Iowa, Greenwood’s life drastically changed. While working out at Pleasant Valley, Greenwood suffered a heart arrhythmia which caused his heart to stop.

Greenwood spent 26 days in a coma and had a long road to recovery afterward.

Brett Greenwood, a former Iowa Hawkeye football star, has been recovering from a heart arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop. (Photo: WQAD/TEGNA)

In 2015 Greenwood made his return to Kinnick Stadium leading his Hawkeyes onto the field once again with a former teammate right by his side.

But that night at Kinnick was just the start.

The work continues now with two teammates at his side: Pat Angerer and Joe Conklin. The three plan to return to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 12 where Greenwood will walk out on the field at halftime, without his walker.