Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Earlham V. Madrid

MADRID — Tonight, we’re focused on Madrid and Earlham as they face off for our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. Earlham is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and maybe more than just a spot in the postseason.

Earlham is already playing up a class for the second time this year. The first time was a week one loss to Van Meter.

“They got a lot of depth. They’re obviously athletic across the board. Good size, good speed and they’re obviously well coached,” said Earlham Head Coach Chris Caskey.

Coming into this week’s game, Coach Caskey doesn’t have too many concerns with the offense, and why should he? They’ve only rushed for more than 1200 yards in the first three games.

“They just went over the top this year. They open up holes a lot of running backs never get to see,” said senior running back Caleb Swalla.

There’s an underlying story line to this team though that goes beyond an efficient run game.

It’s about father and son, coach and quarterback

“It’s been fun. You learn a lot over the years. I had a daughter that graduated and I coached her too. I made a lot of mistakes with her and I hopefully learned from them and it’s been a lot more enjoyable for his senior year,” said Coach Caskey.

“It’s been a long four years. It’s been fun along the way. He’s taught me a lot and taught our team a lot also,” said senior quarterback Alex Caskey.

Now we know it’s early in the season, but with the team that’s never made a run at the dome putting up oodles of points, the question had to be asked.

“That’s one thing as a head coach, that’s what you strive for and that’s what the kids shoot for every year.”

“Getting to the dome is the biggest goal for our team right now and for the rest of this season and that’s what we want,” said Alex.

