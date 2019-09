BOONE — Meet Izaiah Williams. He doesn’t exactly look like a varsity football player. That’s because he’s in 8th grade.

It turns out Boone has it’s own version of the Kid Captain tradition from the University of Iowa and this year its 8th grader Izaiah, who underwent a kidney transplant four years ago.

Winless Boone is hoping with district play starting, it will feel like a new season.

Maybe they can get some help, from the newest member of the team.