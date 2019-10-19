Friday Night Blitz: October 18, 2019

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Ankeny at Sioux City, North
District 2
Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0
Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21
District 3
Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque, Senior 10
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Waterloo, West 13
Dubuque, Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
District 4
Iowa City, West at Muscatine
Linn-Mar, Marion at Iowa City, City High
District 5
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Davenport, Central
Cedar Rapids, Washington at Burlington
Davenport, West at Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont
District 6
Waukee 42, Indianola 7
Des Moines, East at Ottumwa
Mason City at Johnston
District 7
Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7
Des Moines, North at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
CLASS 3A:
District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City at Storm Lake
LeMars at Spencer
District 2
Boone 41, Perry 0
Carroll 45, Humboldt 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27
District 3
Decorah 14, Waterloo, East 7
Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18
West Delaware, Manchester 47, Charles City 7
District 4
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 28, Center Point-Urbana 0
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque at Maquoketa
District 5
Central DeWitt 52, Clinton 14
North Scott, Eldridge 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Assumption, Davenport at Iowa City, Liberty
District 6
Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10
Washington 71, Fairfield 6
Keokuk at Solon
District 7
Pella 42, Newton 14
Grinnell at South Tama County, Tama
Knoxville at Oskaloosa
District 8
Bondurant-Farrar 28, Gilbert 7
Carlisle 21, North Polk, Alleman 7
Norwalk 28, Ballard 7
District 9
A-D-M, Adel 12, Winterset 9
Harlan 40, Creston-O/M 0
Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 26, Sioux Center 20
Okoboji, Milford at Sheldon
District 2
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8
District 3
Crestwood, Cresco 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6
Clear Lake at New Hampton
District 4
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Waukon 66, Anamosa 0
Monticello at Oelwein
District 5
West Liberty 21, Camanche 19 (OT)
Tipton at Louisa-Muscatine
West Burlington at Mount Vernon
District 6
Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Albia at Williamsburg
Davis County, Bloomfield at Mid-Prairie, Wellman
District 7
Benton Community 28, West Marshall, State Center 12
Union, La Porte City at Nevada
Vinton-Shellsburg at Roland-Story, Story City
District 8
Clarke, Osceola at PCM, Monroe
Des Moines Christian at Chariton
Saydel at Centerville
District 9
Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25
OABCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
Red Oak at Greene County
CLASS 1A:
District 1
West Sioux, Hawarden 48, Unity Christian, Orange City 6
Western Christian, Hull 28, Emmetsburg 7
West Lyon, Inwood at Sibley-Ocheyedan
District 2
Pocahontas Area 49, Madrid 7
South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0
South Hamilton, Jewell at Ogden
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Denver 28, North Butler 0
Lake Mills at Osage
District 4
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 26
Bellevue 21, Northeast, Goose Lake 19
West Branch 26, Cascade, Western Dubuque 7
District 5
Mediapolis 48, Van Buren Community 6
Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6
Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
North Linn, Troy Mills 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6
District 7
Colfax-Mingo 31, Woodward Academy 20
Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12
Interstate 35, Truro at Pleasantville
District 8
Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0
Clarinda at West Central Valley, Stuart
Panorama, Panora at ACGC
District 9
East Sac County 54, Missouri Valley 6
Treynor 63, MVAOCOU 0
Underwood 60, Cherokee, Washington 0
CLASS A:
District 1
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, MMCRU 8
South O’Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12
IKM-Manning at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
District 3
Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14
West Hancock, Britt 47, Graettinger-Terril 0
District 4
North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0 ( (ND))
Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Central Springs 14
Starmont at Nashua-Plainfield
District 5
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7
Edgewood-Colesburg at MFL MarMac
Lisbon at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 21, Durant 14
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20
Highland, Riverside 27, Cardinal, Eldon 20
District 7
Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7
North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0 ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18
GMG, Garwin at BCLUW, Conrad
District 8
Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
District 9
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0
Earlham at Riverside, Oakland
Southwest Valley at AHSTW
District 10
Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20
Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 24, Lawton-Bronson 6
CLASS 8:
District 1
Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22
St. Mary’s, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0
Siouxland Christian at Harris-Lake Park ( (ND))
West Bend-Mallard at River Valley, Correctionville
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Janesville 33, Dunkerton 19
Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0
Rockford 30, Riceville 28
District 3
Kee, Lansing 72, Central, Elkader 6
Midland, Wyoming 54, Central City 45
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Easton Valley 62
West Central, Maynard at Springville
District 4
H-L-V, Victor 48, Winfield-Mt. Union 20
Lone Tree 36, WACO, Wayland 20
Montezuma 82, English Valleys, North English 46
New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
District 5
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0
Collins-Maxwell at Twin Cedars, Bussey
Colo-Nesco at Baxter
Meskwaki Settlement School at Melcher-Dallas
District 6
East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0
Lenox at Lamoni
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove at Seymour
District 7
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 52, Sidney 0
Griswold vs Stanton-Essex at Essex ( (ND))
District 8
Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15
Woodbine 25, West Harrison, Mondamin 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM, Anita
District 9
Siouxland Christian at Harris-Lake Park ( (ND))
