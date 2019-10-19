Friday Night Blitz: October 18, 2019

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Ankeny at Sioux City, North

District 2

Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0
Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21

District 3

Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque, Senior 10
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Waterloo, West 13

Dubuque, Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

District 4

Iowa City, West at Muscatine
Linn-Mar, Marion at Iowa City, City High

District 5

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Davenport, Central
Cedar Rapids, Washington at Burlington
Davenport, West at Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont

District 6

Waukee 42, Indianola 7

Des Moines, East at Ottumwa
Mason City at Johnston

District 7

Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7

Des Moines, North at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

CLASS 3A:

District 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City at Storm Lake
LeMars at Spencer

District 2

Boone 41, Perry 0
Carroll 45, Humboldt 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27

District 3

Decorah 14, Waterloo, East 7
Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18
West Delaware, Manchester 47, Charles City 7

District 4

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 28, Center Point-Urbana 0

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque at Maquoketa

District 5

Central DeWitt 52, Clinton 14
North Scott, Eldridge 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Assumption, Davenport at Iowa City, Liberty

District 6

Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10
Washington 71, Fairfield 6

Keokuk at Solon

District 7

Pella 42, Newton 14

Grinnell at South Tama County, Tama
Knoxville at Oskaloosa

District 8

Bondurant-Farrar 28, Gilbert 7
Carlisle 21, North Polk, Alleman 7
Norwalk 28, Ballard 7

District 9

A-D-M, Adel 12, Winterset 9
Harlan 40, Creston-O/M 0
Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14

CLASS 2A:

District 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 26, Sioux Center 20

Okoboji, Milford at Sheldon

District 2

Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8

District 3

Crestwood, Cresco 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6

Clear Lake at New Hampton

District 4

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Waukon 66, Anamosa 0

Monticello at Oelwein

District 5

West Liberty 21, Camanche 19 (OT)

Tipton at Louisa-Muscatine
West Burlington at Mount Vernon

District 6

Central Lee, Donnellson 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Albia at Williamsburg
Davis County, Bloomfield at Mid-Prairie, Wellman

District 7

Benton Community 28, West Marshall, State Center 12

Union, La Porte City at Nevada
Vinton-Shellsburg at Roland-Story, Story City

District 8

Clarke, Osceola at PCM, Monroe
Des Moines Christian at Chariton
Saydel at Centerville

District 9

Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25
OABCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

Red Oak at Greene County

CLASS 1A:

District 1

West Sioux, Hawarden 48, Unity Christian, Orange City 6
Western Christian, Hull 28, Emmetsburg 7

West Lyon, Inwood at Sibley-Ocheyedan

District 2

Pocahontas Area 49, Madrid 7
South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0

South Hamilton, Jewell at Ogden

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Denver 28, North Butler 0

Lake Mills at Osage

District 4

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 35, North Cedar, Stanwood 26
Bellevue 21, Northeast, Goose Lake 19
West Branch 26, Cascade, Western Dubuque 7

District 5

Mediapolis 48, Van Buren Community 6
Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6
Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
North Linn, Troy Mills 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6

District 7

Colfax-Mingo 31, Woodward Academy 20
Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12

Interstate 35, Truro at Pleasantville

District 8

Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0

Clarinda at West Central Valley, Stuart
Panorama, Panora at ACGC

District 9

East Sac County 54, Missouri Valley 6
Treynor 63, MVAOCOU 0
Underwood 60, Cherokee, Washington 0

CLASS A:

District 1

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, MMCRU 8
South O’Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0

Hinton at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

District 2

Alta/Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12

IKM-Manning at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids

District 3

Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14
West Hancock, Britt 47, Graettinger-Terril 0

District 4

North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0 ( (ND))
Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Central Springs 14

Starmont at Nashua-Plainfield

District 5

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7

Edgewood-Colesburg at MFL MarMac
Lisbon at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 21, Durant 14
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20
Highland, Riverside 27, Cardinal, Eldon 20

District 7

Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7
North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0 ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18

GMG, Garwin at BCLUW, Conrad

District 8

Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

District 9

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0

Earlham at Riverside, Oakland
Southwest Valley at AHSTW

District 10

Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20
Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 24, Lawton-Bronson 6

CLASS 8:

District 1

Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22
St. Mary’s, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0

Siouxland Christian at Harris-Lake Park ( (ND))
West Bend-Mallard at River Valley, Correctionville

District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Janesville 33, Dunkerton 19
Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0
Rockford 30, Riceville 28

District 3

Kee, Lansing 72, Central, Elkader 6
Midland, Wyoming 54, Central City 45
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Easton Valley 62

West Central, Maynard at Springville

District 4

H-L-V, Victor 48, Winfield-Mt. Union 20
Lone Tree 36, WACO, Wayland 20
Montezuma 82, English Valleys, North English 46
New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

District 5

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Collins-Maxwell at Twin Cedars, Bussey
Colo-Nesco at Baxter
Meskwaki Settlement School at Melcher-Dallas

District 6

East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0

Lenox at Lamoni
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove at Seymour

District 7

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 52, Sidney 0

Griswold vs Stanton-Essex at Essex ( (ND))

District 8

Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15
Woodbine 25, West Harrison, Mondamin 20

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM, Anita

District 9

Siouxland Christian at Harris-Lake Park ( (ND))

