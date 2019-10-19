Friday Night Blitz: October 18, 2019

PLEASANTVILLE — After a 4-1 start to their season, the Pleasantville Trojans have lost their last two games by a combined 61 points. They'll look to bounce back tonight at home against district foe I-35.

The Trojans lost to the Roadrunners 35-14 in Truro last season in a game which Pleasantville turned the ball over three times and allowed I-35 to rack up 332 total yards of offense. But Pleasantville junior Caylor Clark, along with the rest of the team, understands what went down that night.