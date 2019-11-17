Game-winning field goal lifts Cyclones over No. 19 Texas

AMES — Fans of the Iowa State Cyclones were biting their nails in the final seconds of Saturday’s home contest against No. 19 Texas. But the biting turned to cheering as a 36-yard kick from Connor Assalley went right down the middle as time expired, giving the Cyclones a 23-21 win.

ISU was hot out of the gate, taking the ball 59 yards down the field on eight plays to punch it in on their first drive of the game.

Both teams went scoreless for nine drives before Cyclones kicker Connor Assalley tacked on a 35-yarder to make it 10-0. Texas put together a 75-yard touchdown drive in 30 seconds to make it interesting, bring the score to 10-7 at the half.

The Cyclones would get a touchdown immediately when Brock Purdy hit Deshaunte Jones on a 75-yard bomb on the first play of the second half. But the offense would go stagnant, and the Longhorns came thundering back.

14 unanswered points from Texas saw ISU staring a one-point deficit in the face with five-and-a-half minutes to go. Iowa State couldn’t do much offensively on the ensuing drive, but the defense would hold the red-hot Longhorn offense to a three-and-out to give the Cyclones a last-ditch chance.

The Cyclones wouldn’t throw away their shot. Instead, quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 41 yards on three completions to help give his team a chance to run down the clock and set up their kicker for a game-winning try. With four seconds left, Connor Assalley knocked it through, giving the Cyclones the upset win.

Purdy finished with 354 yards and two touchdowns on 30 completions, along with one pick. Freshman running back Breece Hall continued his tremendous season, ending with 101 yards on the ground.

The win improves the Cyclones to 6-4 on the year and 4-3 in Big 12 play. They’ll play their last home game of the year next week when they welcome the lowly Kansas Jayhawks to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.