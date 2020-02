Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dunks the ball over Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points and No. 18 Iowa clamped down in the final four minutes to beat No. 19 Illinois 72-65 on Sunday.

Garza is the Big Ten’s top scorer, but he didn’t have a point in the first 15 minutes. He wound up making a career-high four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16 overall. He also had 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.

Andres Feliz scored 17 points for Illinois, which had won seven in a row.