Girls wrestling on the rise in Iowa

It was another thrilling night of High School Hoops on Friday. The Warren County Rivalry between Indianola and Norwalk did not disappoint. The Warriors came away with a 70-60 win to sweep the season series. In 4A Boys basketball, Valley upset Waukee with a 5-point win in overtime, and Van Meter rolled by Earlham in a 1A-2A crossover. In girls basketball action, #5 Ballard hands #14 ADM a big loss in Adel.