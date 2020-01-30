University of Iowa planning new training facility for its wrestling program

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa is a step closer towards its celebrated wrestling team getting a new place to practice.

The university’s athletic department said in a release Tuesday the proposed facility would be built near Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Leaders said the proposal is pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

Officials said the facility would provide expanded training space, and highlight the team’s success of 23 NCAA team titles, 35 Big Ten Conference team titles, 84 NCAA individual championships, and 335 All-America honors

“This is an important step forward for the Iowa Wrestling program,” Tom Brands, coach of Iowa Wrestling said. “We put constant thought and evaluation into everything we do, and we do it with great energy to make sure we are operating at the highest level. We are thankful that we are able to continue moving forward.”

So far, the project has received over $9 million in gift commitments.

The Hawkeyes wrestling team will continue to compete at Carver -Hawkeye Arena, where the team has led in NCAA attendance the last 13 seasons.