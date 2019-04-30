Gustafson and Carleton throw out first pitch in Iowa Cubs loss to San Antonio
Bridget Carleton and Megan Gustafson can shoot a jumper, and throw strikes. Both delivered the first pitch at the Iowa Cubs game Monday. Local 5 talked to Megan about the experience. There was a game played as well. The Iowa Cubs 9th inning rally falls short, San Antonio wins 4-3.
