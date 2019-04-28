Hakeem Butler selected by the Cardinals in the 4th round of the NFL Draft
More former Iowa State and Iowa football stars were drafted on the final day of the NFL draft.
Hakeem Butler was selected at the top of the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals.
Former Waukee Warrior, Anthony Nelson, was also taken in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Meanwhile, Nelson's former teammate, Amani Hooker, was selected by the Tennessee Titans also in the fourth round.
