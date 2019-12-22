Haliburton, hot Cyclones drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59

Local Sports

Tyrese Haliburton drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Iowa State used a hot-shooting first half to defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59.

Solomon Young added 15 points and reserve Terrence Lewis had a season-high 11 for the Cyclones, who led by as many as 26 in the first half thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 17 points and Brian Patrick added 13. With Haliburton making 6 of 8 shots, including 5 of 7 behind the arc, Iowa State shot a season best 60.6% in the first half, with 10 3s.

