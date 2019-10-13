Hawkeyes lose at home to Penn State, 17-12

IOWA CITY –– For the second game in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes offense struggled against a Top 25 opponent.

Following a 10-3 loss at Michigan last week, No. 17 Iowa couldn’t get much going in a 17-12 loss Saturday to No. 10 Penn State.

Keith Duncan was 2-for-3 on field goals, and Iowa trailed 7-6 at the half.

The Hawkeyes’ lone touchdown came with less than three minutes to go in the game, an incredible 33-yard catch by Brandon Smith.

Despite Iowa outgaining Penn State in offensive yards 356-294, the Hawkeyes’ only two red zone trips resulted in field goals.

Nate Stanley threw for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 28-of-43 passing.

Next game: Saturday, October 19 vs. Purdue (11 a.m. on ESPN2).