Hawkeyes No. 20, Cyclones No. 21 in AP Preseason Top 25

Iowa and Iowa State now have a new wrinkle to their football rivalry: Sitting right next to each other in the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25.

The Hawkeyes come into the season at No. 20, with the Cyclones at No. 21.

This is the Cyclones’ first preseason AP Top 25 appearance in 41 years.

RANKTEAMPREVIOUS RANKCONFERENCEPOINTS
1Clemson (15-0)1ACC1,540
2Alabama (14-1)2SEC1,496
3Georgia (11-3)7SEC1,403
4Oklahoma (12-2)4Big 121,331
5Ohio State (12-2)3Big Ten1,261
6LSU (10-3)6SEC1,199
7Michigan (8-5)14Big Ten1,164
8Florida (10-3)7SEC1,054
9Notre Dame (12-1)5Independent1,044
10Texas (10-4)9Big 121,005
11Oregon (9-4)Pac-12860
12Texas A&M (7-6)16SEC852
13Washington (10-4)13Pac-12786
14Utah (9-5)Pac-12772
15Penn State (9-4)17Big Ten651
16Auburn (8-5)SEC578
17UCF (13-0)11American Athletic410
18Michigan State (10-3)Big Ten377
19Wisconsin (8-5)Big Ten370
20Iowa (8-5)25Big Ten330
21Iowa State (8-5)Big 12302
22Syracuse (10-3)15ACC209
23Washington State (11-2)10Pac-12200
24Nebraska (4-8)Big Ten154
25Stanford (9-4)Pac-12141

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1

