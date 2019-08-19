Hawkeyes No. 20, Cyclones No. 21 in AP Preseason Top 25

Iowa and Iowa State now have a new wrinkle to their football rivalry: Sitting right next to each other in the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25.
The Hawkeyes come into the season at No. 20, with the Cyclones at No. 21.
This is the Cyclones’ first preseason AP Top 25 appearance in 41 years.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PREVIOUS RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|Clemson (15-0)
|1
|ACC
|1,540
|2
|Alabama (14-1)
|2
|SEC
|1,496
|3
|Georgia (11-3)
|7
|SEC
|1,403
|4
|Oklahoma (12-2)
|4
|Big 12
|1,331
|5
|Ohio State (12-2)
|3
|Big Ten
|1,261
|6
|LSU (10-3)
|6
|SEC
|1,199
|7
|Michigan (8-5)
|14
|Big Ten
|1,164
|8
|Florida (10-3)
|7
|SEC
|1,054
|9
|Notre Dame (12-1)
|5
|Independent
|1,044
|10
|Texas (10-4)
|9
|Big 12
|1,005
|11
|Oregon (9-4)
|Pac-12
|860
|12
|Texas A&M (7-6)
|16
|SEC
|852
|13
|Washington (10-4)
|13
|Pac-12
|786
|14
|Utah (9-5)
|Pac-12
|772
|15
|Penn State (9-4)
|17
|Big Ten
|651
|16
|Auburn (8-5)
|SEC
|578
|17
|UCF (13-0)
|11
|American Athletic
|410
|18
|Michigan State (10-3)
|Big Ten
|377
|19
|Wisconsin (8-5)
|Big Ten
|370
|20
|Iowa (8-5)
|25
|Big Ten
|330
|21
|Iowa State (8-5)
|Big 12
|302
|22
|Syracuse (10-3)
|15
|ACC
|209
|23
|Washington State (11-2)
|10
|Pac-12
|200
|24
|Nebraska (4-8)
|Big Ten
|154
|25
|Stanford (9-4)
|Pac-12
|141
Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1