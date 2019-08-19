Hawkeyes No. 20, Cyclones No. 21 in AP Preseason Top 25

Iowa and Iowa State now have a new wrinkle to their football rivalry: Sitting right next to each other in the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25.

The Hawkeyes come into the season at No. 20, with the Cyclones at No. 21.

This is the Cyclones’ first preseason AP Top 25 appearance in 41 years.

RANK TEAM PREVIOUS RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Clemson (15-0) 1 ACC 1,540 2 Alabama (14-1) 2 SEC 1,496 3 Georgia (11-3) 7 SEC 1,403 4 Oklahoma (12-2) 4 Big 12 1,331 5 Ohio State (12-2) 3 Big Ten 1,261 6 LSU (10-3) 6 SEC 1,199 7 Michigan (8-5) 14 Big Ten 1,164 8 Florida (10-3) 7 SEC 1,054 9 Notre Dame (12-1) 5 Independent 1,044 10 Texas (10-4) 9 Big 12 1,005 11 Oregon (9-4) Pac-12 860 12 Texas A&M (7-6) 16 SEC 852 13 Washington (10-4) 13 Pac-12 786 14 Utah (9-5) Pac-12 772 15 Penn State (9-4) 17 Big Ten 651 16 Auburn (8-5) SEC 578 17 UCF (13-0) 11 American Athletic 410 18 Michigan State (10-3) Big Ten 377 19 Wisconsin (8-5) Big Ten 370 20 Iowa (8-5) 25 Big Ten 330 21 Iowa State (8-5) Big 12 302 22 Syracuse (10-3) 15 ACC 209 23 Washington State (11-2) 10 Pac-12 200 24 Nebraska (4-8) Big Ten 154 25 Stanford (9-4) Pac-12 141

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1