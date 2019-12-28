Hawkeyes top USC 49-24 in 2019 Holiday Bowl

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

SAN DIEGO — Friday night was the first Hawkeye football game since the passing of legendary coach Hayden Fry.

They would honor his memory in amazing fashion, trouncing USC 49-24 to win the Holiday Bowl.

USC had always given Iowa fits whenever the two teams matched up, as the Trojans held a 7-2 series lead going into the night.

Despite the program’s previous struggles, this year’s Hawkeyes got the ball rolling right away, taking the opening drive 75 yards down the field for a touchdown.

The offense was there across the board at the start, with both teams scoring on their first two possessions. Iowa gobbled up as much clock as they could in the process, too, taking 14:50 off the clock on their first two drives.

Neither team could fully grasp momentum early, but it would swing Iowa’s way immediately following USC’s second touchdown. After the Trojans tied the game at 14, Ihmir Smith-Marsette took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to the house.

Is this how it's done, @cheetah?? ✌️@_ihmirr_ takes it 98 yards TO THE HOUSE for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/L6iGHG8ZHE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2019

The Hawkeyes would score another touchdown following a USC three-and-out before the Trojans ended the half with a field goal drive to cut the Iowa lead down to 28-17.

USC got the ball to start the second half and scored quickly, going 75 yards to the end zone on just four plays to get back in it. But Iowa would score another touchdown right away too, bring the lead back up to 11 at 35-24.

That’s when the defense turned up the heat. The next five possessions for USC would go as follows: fumble, fumble, punt, fumble, punt. The Trojans wouldn’t get any more than four plays on any of those drives. Iowa scored 14 more points in that stretch to widen the lead.

The Trojans’ next possession would look promising for a while, as they made it down inside the Iowa red zone. But an A.J. Epenesa sack would set them back, and USC kicker Chase McGrath missed a field goal.

To add insult to injury, their very next possession would start with a pick-six to Nick Niemann.

They’d go three-and-out on the ensuing drive, as the clock ran down to zero.

The Hawkeyes came out on top, 49-24.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a monster game, scoring three total touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing, one kick return TD) on 203 all-purpose yards (offense and special teams combined).

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was three field goals away from breaking the NCAA record for field goals in a season. As it turns out, they wouldn’t need him to kick anything other than extra points. He was a perfect 7-for-7.

With the win, Iowa finishes the year at 10-3 overall, their best record since their undefeated regular season in 2015.

