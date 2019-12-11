Heated Cy-Hawk rivalry back on the court Thursday

We expected the Iowa State Cyclones to go to the Liberty Bowl. Instead, they're trading Memphis for Orlando to take on Notre Dame the Camping World Bowl.

The Cyclones (7-5) were left out of the final College Football Playoff rankings after being No. 23 going into the last week of the regular season. The Irish (10-2), meanwhile, finished at No. 15. This will be the first time ever meeting between the two.