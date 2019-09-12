Here are the prop bets available for Saturday’s CyHawk showdown

Saturday marks not only one of the most-hyped Iowa-Iowa State games in history, but also the first where Iowans can legally bet on the game.
Take a look at some of William Hill’s prop bets heading into the weekend (as of Wednesday at 5 p.m.; odds subject to change).
Alternate Point Line
Iowa -7½ (+180), Iowa State +7½ (-210)
Iowa -10½ (+290), Iowa State +10½ (-350)
Iowa State -4½ (+230), Iowa -4½ (-270)
Iowa State -7½ (+360), Iowa +7½ (-440)
Alternate Point Total
Over 38½ (-240), Under 38½ (+200)
Over 52½ (+200), Under 52½ (-240)
Will there be a safety?
Yes +425, No -550
Will there be a successful 2-point conversion?
Yes +300, No -360
Will there be overtime?
Yes +500, No -700
Will there be three unanswered scores? (Excludes extra points and 2-point conversions)
Yes -175, No +155
Total field goals made
Over 3 (-105), Under 3 (-115)
First team to score
Iowa -120, Iowa State EVEN
Longest touchdown scored
Over 43½ yards -110, Under 43½ yards -110
First score of the game
Field goal/safety +125, touchdown -145