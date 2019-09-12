Here are the prop bets available for Saturday’s CyHawk showdown

In this June 27, 2019 photo, a clerk takes a bet from a gambler at the new sportsbook at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey surpassed Nevada in terms of sports betting volume in May, taking the national lead for the first time. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Saturday marks not only one of the most-hyped Iowa-Iowa State games in history, but also the first where Iowans can legally bet on the game.

Take a look at some of William Hill’s prop bets heading into the weekend (as of Wednesday at 5 p.m.; odds subject to change).

Alternate Point Line

Iowa -7½ (+180), Iowa State +7½ (-210)

Iowa -10½ (+290), Iowa State +10½ (-350)

Iowa State -4½ (+230), Iowa -4½ (-270)

Iowa State -7½ (+360), Iowa +7½ (-440)

Alternate Point Total

Over 38½ (-240), Under 38½ (+200)

Over 52½ (+200), Under 52½ (-240)

Will there be a safety?

Yes +425, No -550

Will there be a successful 2-point conversion?

Yes +300, No -360

Will there be overtime?

Yes +500, No -700

Will there be three unanswered scores? (Excludes extra points and 2-point conversions)

Yes -175, No +155

Total field goals made

Over 3 (-105), Under 3 (-115)

First team to score

Iowa -120, Iowa State EVEN

Longest touchdown scored

Over 43½ yards -110, Under 43½ yards -110

First score of the game

Field goal/safety +125, touchdown -145