Local Sports

Historic Donation as Drake Women's Basketball receives $5 Million

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 09:38 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 09:38 PM CDT

Historic Donation as Drake Women's Basketball receives $5 Million

Drake Women's basketball just received the largest non-capital donation in NCAA Women's basketball history. The $5 million donation came from Suzie Glazer Burt who is an avid Drake supporter. She's making the most of her life by cheering on the Bulldogs, and she wanted to make this donation as a sign of support for Jennie Baranczyk and the Bulldogs to help them continue their success.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected