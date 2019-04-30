Historic Donation as Drake Women's Basketball receives $5 Million Video

Drake Women's basketball just received the largest non-capital donation in NCAA Women's basketball history. The $5 million donation came from Suzie Glazer Burt who is an avid Drake supporter. She's making the most of her life by cheering on the Bulldogs, and she wanted to make this donation as a sign of support for Jennie Baranczyk and the Bulldogs to help them continue their success.