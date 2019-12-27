2019 HOLIDAY BOWL PREVIEW: No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 USC

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

SAN DIEGO — The last time Iowa played USC in football, it did not go well for the Hawkeyes.

The Trojans cruised to a 38-17 victory in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz is counting on senior leaders like quarterback Nate Stanley to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

Follow along with Local 5’s Matt McCullock and Matthew Judy as they cover the Hawkeyes in San Diego.

Team stats (per ESPN)

Iowa USC Points per game 23.8 33.2 Points allowed per game 13.2 27.8 Total Yards 369.8 462.2 Passing 230.3 335.9 Rushing 139.5 126.3 Yards allowed 304.3 415.2 Pass yards allowed 184.2 248.9 Rush yards allowed 120.1 166.3

“Cy-Hawk Coast to Coast” airs live at 10 a.m. Saturday on Local 5.