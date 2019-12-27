2019 HOLIDAY BOWL PREVIEW: No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 USC

SAN DIEGO — The last time Iowa played USC in football, it did not go well for the Hawkeyes.

The Trojans cruised to a 38-17 victory in the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz is counting on senior leaders like quarterback Nate Stanley to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

Follow along with Local 5’s Matt McCullock and Matthew Judy as they cover the Hawkeyes in San Diego.

Team stats (per ESPN)

IowaUSC
Points per game23.833.2
Points allowed per game13.227.8
Total Yards369.8462.2
Passing230.3335.9
Rushing139.5126.3
Yards allowed304.3415.2
Pass yards allowed184.2248.9
Rush yards allowed120.1166.3

“Cy-Hawk Coast to Coast” airs live at 10 a.m. Saturday on Local 5.

