2019 HOLIDAY BOWL PREVIEW: No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 USC

SAN DIEGO — The last time Iowa played USC in football, it did not go well for the Hawkeyes.
The Trojans cruised to a 38-17 victory in the 2003 Orange Bowl.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz is counting on senior leaders like quarterback Nate Stanley to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.
Follow along with Local 5’s Matt McCullock and Matthew Judy as they cover the Hawkeyes in San Diego.
Team stats (per ESPN)
|Iowa
|USC
|Points per game
|23.8
|33.2
|Points allowed per game
|13.2
|27.8
|Total Yards
|369.8
|462.2
|Passing
|230.3
|335.9
|Rushing
|139.5
|126.3
|Yards allowed
|304.3
|415.2
|Pass yards allowed
|184.2
|248.9
|Rush yards allowed
|120.1
|166.3
“Cy-Hawk Coast to Coast” airs live at 10 a.m. Saturday on Local 5.