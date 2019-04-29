Local Sports

Iowa Cubs score record 15 runs in first inning

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 11:12 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 11:12 PM CDT

The Iowa Cubs made history in the first inning of Sunday's game.

Iowa mashed two, yes two, grand slams in one inning. One by phillip evans and another by johnny field.

They also went through the batting order twice --18 plate appearances--and scored a franchise and modern-PCL record 15-runs in the first inning.

The entirety inning lasted 45 minutes, as they get the 19-5 win over Nashville.

