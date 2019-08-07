Iowa Cubs will have a temporary new look at the end of August

DES MOINES – The Iowa Cubs will turn into the ‘Iowa Caucuses’ for a special game later this month.

The I-Cubs made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that when the team faces off against the Memphis Redbirds on August 30, they’ll wear special jerseys and debut a fun alternative identity.

The Iowa Caucuses remain a big focus for presidential candidates, as Iowa is the first in the nation to host elections for the primaries.

“The Caucuses logo development was focused on being inclusive to all who are proud to participate in the process across the state. The team caps are red, white and blue and feature the Iowa Caucuses character logo, shaped like the state of Iowa with “Uncle Sam” pants and a patriotic cap. The character is holding a foam finger with “1st” imprinted on it, to tie in the sports theme with the Iowa’s “First in the Nation” status in the election process,” according to the I-Cubs’ announcement. “The uniforms retain the iconic Cubs pinstripes while incorporating stars and stripes as a tribute to our nation’s flag. The uniforms will also feature a special “First in the Nation” alternate logo worn above the numbers on the back of the uniform.”

The Iowa Cubs aim to offer voter registration opportunities at Principal Park during the designated game on August 30.