Meet the former Hawkeyes and Panthers in Super Bowl LIV

Well, it’s that time of year again: Super Bowl Sunday is upon us.

But this year, there’s a certain buzz in the air.

The matchup is new. Fresh. Different.

And, perhaps most importantly, neither team is the New England Patriots.

For that, we can all be grateful.

In one corner, we have the San Fransisco 49ers: a storied franchise with five championships under their belt, looking to go back up to first (well, into a tie for first) in league history after the aforementioned Pats and the Pittsburgh Steelers each got their sixth. The difference between the Niners and those teams, though? The Pats and Steelers have won championships this millennium. A win on Sunday could be a big chance to prove that the 49ers are a franchise worth something other than the days of Joe Montana and Steve Young.

In the other, we have the Kansas City Chiefs: a team that hasn’t seen a Super Bowl appearance for 50 years, and a franchise on the doorstep of a dynasty. After all the hopes and dreams of Chiefs fans everywhere have been ripped out and crushed into pieces over the last few years, Andy Reid has a perfect opportunity to re-write the narrative, end the one of the longest active Super Bowl droughts in the NFL and bring what could be the first of many more championships in the Patrick Mahomes Era back to Kansas City.

For some of the players on those teams — three on each, to be exact — even just a few years ago, the Super Bowl was just a dream as they watched from their dorm room televisions in Iowa City or Cedar Falls, wondering if they’d ever make it to that stage. Make it they did.

Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony Hitchens (#53), LB, Iowa

Hitchens was a game-changer at Iowa, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors and was recognized at the Hawkeyes’ defensive MVP his senior season. In fact, he so good that the Cowboys picked him with a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. He did okay in Dallas, but he’s had career years since signing with Kansas City two years ago. He had a career-high 130 total tackles in just 15 regular season games in 2018.

His 2019 saw a slight dip in the numbers, but that’s partially because he sat out a game with a groin injury. He started the other 15 games this season, though, and has made an impact in both postseason games so far with seven total tackles. We’ll see if he can’t get a hit or two in on his former teammate George Kittle… more on him later.

2019 stats (regular season): 15 games started, 86 total tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55), running back LeSean McCoy (25) and inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) talk during NFL football practice Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Ben Niemann (#56), LB, Iowa

Niemann signed on in KC as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Since then, he’s played in 20 of the Chiefs’ regular season games, and registered four total tackles in the Divisional game against the Texans. He’d add one more tackle to his postseason record with a

He was a well-respected member of the defense at Iowa, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention his senior season.

2019 stats (regular season): 1 game started, 54 total tackles

Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer (11) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) a kick-off against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Xavier Williams (#98), DT, Northern Iowa

All of the former Cyclones in the postseason have been knocked out at this point, but the lone UNI Panther remains. Williams entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals. After three seasons in Arizona, he signed with the Chiefs the spring of 2018.

He played in all 16 games a season ago, but went down with an injury in this year’s Week 5 game against the Colts. He did make his way back in time for the postseason though, getting one tackle against the Texans and another one in the AFC Championship against the Titans.

Williams was a focal point on UNI’s defense his final season there, notching 8 sacks and 93 total tackles.

2019 stats (regular season): 5 games played, 8 total tackles, 1 forced fumble

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) rushes on Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Xavier Williams (98) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

San Fransisco 49ers

George Kittle (#85), TE, Iowa

We keep coming back to this highlight, but it’s just so… Kittle.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Kittle has been a monster the last couple seasons after a middle-of-the-road rookie campaign. Across his second and third years, though, he’s racked up over 2,400 yards and 10 touchdowns, doing stuff like ^this all the while. After being the second-teamer last season, his 1,053 yards (33 of which came on the crazy play above) and five scores in 2019 vaulted him into the tight end spot on the AP First Team All-Pro.

Who did he dethrone?

Last year’s first-teamer, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

This Super Bowl gives us a tight end match-up for the ages. Kittle and Kelce are not only the two best tight ends in the NFL (as shown by the AP), but they also both have the potential to go down as a couple of the best in NFL history.

With Kittle’s development over the last couple years, though, one can’t quite help but feel a little bad for Kelce. He had been considered the second-best tight end in the league behind Rob Gronkowski for most of his career leading up to this point. Gronk’s early retirement from the NFL led many (myself included) to believe that Kelce would take over as the definitive best TE in the game (except for maybe Zach Ertz. Maybe.). But along came Kittle.

Kittle has had a bit of a slow postseason thus far stats-wise, as the running game did the bulk of the work on offense against the Vikings and Packers. The Chiefs’ run defense allowed a porous 145 yards per game on the ground in the regular season, but they’ve cut that number down to less than 90 per game in the playoffs. Expect Kittle to play a big role in the Niners’ offensive scheme, especially if they want to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scoring machine.

2019 postseason stats: 4 receptions, 33 yards

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

C.J. Beathard (#3), QB, Iowa

To me, C.J. Beathard will forever be known as the guy who led Iowa to their unbeaten season in 2015. On top of that, he finished his career at Iowa with over 5,500 yards and 40 touchdowns compared to just 19 picks. He also finished top-ten all-time for most major statistical passing categories.

Unfortunately, that success hasn’t quite translated to the NFL…

Beathard was drafted by the 49ers in the third round back in 2017, mainly as insurance at the position after they got their guy by swooping in and trading for the heir apparent to Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo. But Garoppolo had dealt with injuries in his first two seasons with the team, so Beathard and Nick Mullens shared the load.

Beathard played in 13 games across those two years, starting 10. In that stretch, he threw just under 2,700 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Now, Beathard is listed as QB3 on the Niners’ depth chart. So unless both Jimmy G. and Nick Mullens go down, expect Beathard to watch and cheer his team on from the sidelines.

2019 stats: None

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Ross Reynolds (#76), OL, Iowa (practice squad)

Our fifth and final former Hawkeye, Reynolds graduated from the University of Iowa in 2018. Reynolds was a second-team All-Big Ten offensive lineman his senior season. He signed on in San Fransisco as an undrafted free agent in April 2019.