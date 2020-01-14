Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa to enter NFL Draft

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

IOWA CITY — A.J. Epenesa, a junior defensive end with the Iowa Hawkeyes, is going pro.

“My time at Iowa has been everything I have dreamt it would be,” Epenesa wrote in his Tuesday announcement. “And I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be a part of The Swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk fans! I will never forget the many great memories that have come from Iowa!”

AJ Epenesa announces his decision to enter the 2020 #NFLDraft | #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/CnKqP9aLrV — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 14, 2020

A five-star recruit from the class of 2017, Epenesa selected the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Florida State and Notre Dame, among others.

Epenesa was named to the 2017 Big Ten Conference All-Freshman team and first-team All-Big Ten in both 2018 and 2019. He was also named to the second-team AP All-American team this past year as a junior.

During his three years with Iowa, Epenesa totaled 26.5 sacks, 36.5 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles.