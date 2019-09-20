Iowa High School Athletic Association announces 2019 Football Hall of Fame class

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced their newest for Football Hall of Fame class.

This year’s class includes six selections: West Branch’s Kevin Braddock, Solon’s Ed Donovan, Mount Vernon’s Matt Kroul, Oskaloosa’s Tyler Sash, Parker Wildman from Washington in Cherokee and Joe Woodley of West Des Moines Valley.

Between the six selections there are nine all-state selections, six division one college starters, two NFL seasons and a Super Bowl ring.

The six will be honored November 22 at the Class 4A championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls