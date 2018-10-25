Local Sports

Iowa ready for hostile Happy Valley crowd as they face Penn State

You don't just walk in to Happy Valley with ease, then come out with a win. Everyone in the Big Ten knows that. This weekend, the Hawkeyes plan to battle the hostile confines in State College, Pennsylvania, and a win Saturday keeps them right in the mix for a Big Ten West Title. Adam Rossow has more on what the Hawkeyes are saying about the trip to Penn State.

