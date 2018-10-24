Iowa State and Texas Tech far cry from where they were in 2016 Video

In 2016, Iowa State blew TTU out of Jack Trice Stadium with a 66-10 win. But bring that up to Matt Campbell, he'll tell you he doesn't remember much. It was the loss after that win that really helped shape the Cyclones. Now the two are meeting in Ames once again. Both teams in totally different places than they were in 2016, both led by solid defense. Jon Schaeffer has the story as the Cyclones get ready for the Red Raiders fresh off of a bye week.