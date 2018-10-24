Local Sports

Iowa State and Texas Tech far cry from where they were in 2016

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2018 11:05 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2018 11:05 PM CDT

Iowa State and Texas Tech far cry from where they were in 2016

In 2016, Iowa State blew TTU out of Jack Trice Stadium with a 66-10 win. But bring that up to Matt Campbell, he'll tell you he doesn't remember much. It was the loss after that win that really helped shape the Cyclones. Now the two are meeting in Ames once again. Both teams in totally different places than they were in 2016, both led by solid defense. Jon Schaeffer has the story as the Cyclones get ready for the Red Raiders fresh off of a bye week.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected