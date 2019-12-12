Iowa State Cyclones sell out ticket allotment for 2019 Camping World Bowl

Iowa State takes on No. 15 Notre Dame in Orlando on December 28

AMES — If you’re looking to watch Iowa State take on No. 15 Notre Dame in Orlando at the Camping World Bowl, time is running out.

Iowa State University announced Thursday that they have sold its entire public ticket allotment.

The Cyclones and Fighting Irish will play December 28 at 11 a.m. in Orlando on Local 5.

“For the third consecutive year, Iowa State has sold out its bowl ticket allotment,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “Post-season play is becoming an annual tradition under Coach (Matt) Campbell as is Cyclone fans buying lots of tickets.”

Less than 400 students tickets for the bowl game will be held at $40 apiece.

Any student tickets not sold by Friday morning will be made available to the general public at the same price of $40 per ticket.