Iowa State fans flock to Orlando, show their spirit

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Ames

34°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
24°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Ames

34°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
24°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
15 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cyclones may not have gotten the outcome they wanted against Notre Dame in Saturday’s Camping World Bowl, but that didn’t mean the fans didn’t have fun while they were out there.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story