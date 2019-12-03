Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell signs extension through 2025 season

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell directs warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES — Cyclone fans, your head football coach isn’t going anywhere.

Iowa State University announced Tuesday that Matt Campbell has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell looks to the scoreboard after Kansas scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 41-31. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

“I greatly appreciate Dr. [Wendy] Wintersteen’s and [Iowa State AD] Jamie’s [Pollard] proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said in a statement. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”

The Cyclones are 7-5 on the season following a loss Saturday against Kansas State.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, right, leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

“Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program,” Iowa State University Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program.”

Now in his fourth year with Iowa State, Campbell has led the Cyclones to a 26-24 overall record (18-18 in Big 12 play) and a soon-to-be third bowl appearance.