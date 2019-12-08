Iowa State heading to Camping World Bowl to take on Notre Dame

We expected the Iowa State Cyclones to go to the Liberty Bowl. Instead, they’re trading Memphis for Orlando to take on Notre Dame the Camping World Bowl.

The Cyclones (7-5) were both left out of the final College Football Playoff rankings after being No. 23 going into the last week of the regular season. The Irish (10-2), meanwhile, finished at No. 15. This will be the first time ever meeting between the two.

The game is happening on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.: just 16 hours after the Hawkeyes play in the Holiday Bowl. The Camping World Bowl is held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. If you can’t make it down to Florida for the game, you can catch it right here on Local 5.