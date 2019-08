Tripp Kinney is the first golfer from Iowa State to qualify for three NCAA Championships. This one will be different than the first two though, as Kinney is fresh off of an NCAA Regional Medalist performance in Louisville. He held off some of college golf’s biggest names to do so. Now he’s looking to roll that success into a 72 hole win in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Memorial Day Weekend. Matt McCullock has the story on how Kinney is find his best swing of golf at the perfect time.