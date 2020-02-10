Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton suffers season-ending wrist injury

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton (22) walks off the court following a win over Kansas State in a NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES — Iowa State’s top men’s basketball player will not be returning to the court this year after suffering a left wrist fracture against Kansas State on Saturday.

Tyrese Haliburton suffered the injury in Iowa State’s 73-63 win against the Wildcats, but the new injury was revealed on Sunday following an MRI, the university said in a release.

“We are disappointed for Tyrese and his family and we are focused on helping him in his recovery,” head coach Steve Prohm said in a statement. “Tyrese is a great teammate, leader and valuable member of this program and university in so many ways. There is no doubt in my mind that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate and that he will return from this better than ever.”

Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in 22 games this season.