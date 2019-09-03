Iowa stays at No. 20, Iowa State drops to No. 25 in latest AP Poll

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones both remained ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll heading into Week 2 of the college football season.
Iowa topped Miami (OH) 38-14 on Saturday, while the Cyclones survived a 29-23 triple overtime thriller against Northern Iowa.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev. Rank
|Conference
|Points
|1
|Clemson (1-0)
|1
|ACC
|1,542
|2
|Alabama (1-0)
|2
|SEC
|1,493
|3
|Georgia (1-0)
|3
|SEC
|1,407
|4
|Oklahoma (1-0)
|4
|Big 12
|1,337
|5
|Ohio State (1-0)
|5
|Big Ten
|1,270
|6
|LSU (1-0)
|6
|SEC
|1,233
|7
|Michigan (1-0)
|7
|Big Ten
|1,126
|8
|Notre Dame (1-0)
|9
|Independent
|1,037
|9
|Texas (1-0)
|10
|Big 12
|1,032
|10
|Auburn (1-0)
|16
|SEC
|958
|11
|Florida (1-0)
|8
|SEC
|940
|12
|Texas A&M (1-0)
|12
|SEC
|862
|13
|Utah (1-0)
|14
|Pac-12
|826
|14
|Washington (1-0)
|13
|Pac-12
|768
|15
|Penn State (1-0)
|15
|Big Ten
|688
|16
|Oregon (0-1)
|11
|Pac-12
|568
|17
|Wisconsin (1-0)
|19
|Big Ten
|519
|18
|UCF (1-0)
|17
|American Athletic
|445
|19
|Michigan State (1-0)
|18
|Big Ten
|409
|20
|Iowa (1-0)
|20
|Big Ten
|351
|21
|Syracuse (1-0)
|22
|ACC
|246
|22
|Washington State (1-0)
|23
|Pac-12
|244
|23
|Stanford (1-0)
|25
|Pac-12
|198
|24
|Boise State (1-0)
|N/A
|Mountain West
|179
|25
|Nebraska (1-0)
|24
|Big Ten
|86
|25
|Iowa State
|21
|Big 12
|86