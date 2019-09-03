Iowa stays at No. 20, Iowa State drops to No. 25 in latest AP Poll

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones both remained ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll heading into Week 2 of the college football season.

Iowa topped Miami (OH) 38-14 on Saturday, while the Cyclones survived a 29-23 triple overtime thriller against Northern Iowa.

RankTeamPrev. RankConferencePoints
1Clemson (1-0)1ACC1,542
2Alabama (1-0)2SEC1,493
3Georgia (1-0)3SEC1,407
4Oklahoma (1-0)4Big 121,337
5Ohio State (1-0)5Big Ten 1,270
6LSU (1-0)6SEC1,233
7Michigan (1-0)7Big Ten1,126
8Notre Dame (1-0)9Independent1,037
9Texas (1-0)10Big 121,032
10Auburn (1-0)16SEC958
11Florida (1-0)8SEC940
12Texas A&M (1-0)12SEC862
13Utah (1-0)14Pac-12826
14Washington (1-0)13Pac-12768
15Penn State (1-0)15Big Ten688
16Oregon (0-1)11Pac-12568
17Wisconsin (1-0)19Big Ten519
18UCF (1-0)17American Athletic445
19Michigan State (1-0)18Big Ten409
20Iowa (1-0)20Big Ten351
21Syracuse (1-0)22ACC246
22Washington State (1-0)23Pac-12244
23Stanford (1-0)25Pac-12198
24Boise State (1-0)N/AMountain West179
25Nebraska (1-0)24Big Ten86
25Iowa State21Big 1286

