Iowa to take on USC in Holiday Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play their final game of the year in sunny San Diego, taking on the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl.

Iowa finished at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while USC ends the regular season at 22.

The Hawkeyes are 2-0-1 all-time in the Holiday Bowl, winning their two games by a combined two points. They’re in the Holiday Bowl for the first time in the Kirk Ferentz era, with their last appearance dating back to 1991.

These two teams have played nine times in their histories, with USC winning seven of those meetings. The Hawkeyes haven’t beaten the Trojans since 1961.

The game is happening at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m.; the night before Iowa State plays in the Camping World Bowl. If you can’t make it out to Cali to cheer on the Hawkeyes in person, you can catch it on FS1.