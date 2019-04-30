Iowa Wild top Milwaukee 2-1 to advance in Calder Cup Playoffs Video

The Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals battled all series long, and Game 5 was no different. The game-winning goal coming off the stick of Louie Belpedio. His shot went wide, bounced back off of the netminder, and over the goal line for the 2-1 Wild lead. They hold on for the win. The first playoff series win in the Iowa Wild's history.

Next, they'll face Chicago in a best-of-7 series. Games 1 and 2 are set for Wednesday and Thursday. Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be in Des Moines. Game 3- May 5th. Game 4- May 8th. Game 5- May 10th.