DES MOINES — The Iowa Wild are on a roll as they’ve now won seven straight games, to set a new franchise record. The Wild beat San Antonio 2-1 behind a third period goal off the stick of Gerry Mayhew. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 31 of 32 shots that he faced to get his league-leading 20th win.

The Wild will face San Diego on Friday and Saturday to wrap up the nine-game home stand.