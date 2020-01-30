Iowa Wrestling could be getting a new state-of-the-art training facility

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa’s Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia’s Jack Mueller in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. Iowa’s wrestling team enters the season looking as if it’s in the best position to end Penn State’s run of national titles. The Hawkeyes bring back all six of their All-Americans, including NCAA 125-pound champion Spencer Lee. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

IOWA CITY — One of the most successful wrestling programs in the country could be getting a new training facility.

It all comes down to whether or not the Board of Regents, State of IA approves the plans for a facility adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The new facility would give extra training space to the wrestling program as well as a designated Hall of Champions to showcase the program’s impressive history.

The new facility would also be used to continue the Iowa tradition of hosting the U.S. Olympic Trials and the United World Wrestling Cup.

For more information on the proposal, click here.